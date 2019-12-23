|
Harold "Harry" W. Hahn, 69 years, of Allentown, died Thursday December 19th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice at Cedar Crest. He was the ex-husband of Sharon Hahn. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Russel and Virginia Hahn.
Harry was a press forge operator for many years for Bonney Forge before retiring. Harry was a Marine veteran serving during the Vietnam era. He also worked for the former Rodale Company in their distribution center. Harry enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Tri-Boro Sportsman Club. He was a member of the Sumner Avenue Howard L. Peter American Legion Post #576 in Allentown.
Surviving are his granddaughters Kaitlin and Charity; brother Roger Hahn; 1 niece and 3 nephews and his former wife Sharon Hahn. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan, son Jason and brother William.
Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday December 26th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. His viewing will be from 10-11am Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, 6022 Mountain Rd Germansville, PA 18053. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 23, 2019