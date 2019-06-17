Harold W. Hoffman



Harold W.Hoffman, 89, of Upper Saucon Twp., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Ruth R. (Price) Hoffman He was born in Pennsburg on August 2, 1929 to the late Warren F. and Pearl (Mumbauer) Hoffman. Harold served our country faithfully in the US Army during peacetime. He worked as a landscaper for various companies for many years. Harold is a member of Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. – Spinnerstown. He had a love for hunting, trapping, and many fishing trips to the Delaware River with his family. He enjoyed gardening during the summer and working around the house in the flower beds. He was an avid antique collector throughout the years.



SURVIVORS In addition to his loving wife of 61 years; children: Daniel H. (Rosemary) Hoffman of Emmaus, Denise R. (James J.) Meluskey of Center Valley, Dawn M. Hoffman of Coopersburg; siblings: Donald (Nancy) Hoffman of Springtown, Dolores Ewer of Quakertown; grandchildren: Nicole (Joe), Nancy, Bethany (Brian), Caraline, Sally and Emma; great-granddaughters: Esther and June; special niece: Diane E. (Brian) Peachey and their children Jarod, Makenna and Alexandra; godson: Michael Price (Deborah) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother: Alfred.



SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call from 10 - 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the church 9150 Spinnerstown Road - Spinnerstown, PA 18968 followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Trinity Great Swamp Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown.



CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's - 240 Union Station, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, 18015.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits Published in Morning Call on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary