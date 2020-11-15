Harold W. Steidel was born on July 15, 1925 and passed away peacefully into the hands of God on November 12, 2020. He was the son of the late: Edward O. and Anna (Schmieder) Steidel and was the youngest of seven children (Edward, Charles, Frank, Frances, Lillian and Raymond). He was predeceased by Jeanne Marie (Heckenberger) Steidel, his loving wife of 48 years. For the past twenty years he was the faithful companion of Joan Luciano. Harold graduated from the Allentown High School class of 1943 where he was a member of the swim team and varsity A Club. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II. During his days of employment he was an electrician and maintenance supervisor for Roller-Smith, Freihofer's Baking Company, Just Born Candies, Shaefer Brewery and Taylor-Wharton. Upon his retirement he spent his days playing with and caring for his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed following the Phillies and Eagles, the white sand of Aruba, weekly dinners at Henry's Salt of the Sea and over twenty cruises. He was a caring soul who was always ready to help others, lend a hand or to lovingly tease and joke with everyone. Through his love of swimming and dedication to saving lives he volunteered for over 25 years as the Water Safety Chairman of the Lehigh County Red Cross. If you learned to swim or to be a lifeguard at his beloved Jordan Park swimming pool in the fifties and sixties, chances are you were taught by Harold. In his honor, we invite you to salute his life and friendship with a smile and share a fond memory with a Perfect Manhattan. Survivors: Sons Bruce (Marilyn), David (Cara), and daughter Nancy (Tom Earley), Grandchildren: Andrea (Bradford Foster), Sheila (Daniel Stark), Tacie (Matt Williams), Ashley (Matt Zabel), Denise, Tanner and Great Grandchildren: Ava, Bradford, Jonathan, Lucy, Tess, Claude and Kit. Services will be private at the convenience of the family www.weberfuneralhomes.com