Harriet H. Watkins, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Scenic View Personal Care in Palmerton. She was the wife of Robert H. Watkins for 68 years until his passing in July 2014. Born in Totowa, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Cornelius and Hattie (Dykstra) De Knegt. Harriet attended Central High School in Paterson, NJ. She lived many years in North Haledon, NJ, before moving to Moore Township in 1988. Harriet attended First Presbyterian Church and served as a Sunday school teacher. Before retiring in 1950 to raise her family, she worked in the designing department of Century Woven Label in Prospect Park, NJ, and later became an Avon Representative in the President's Club. Harriet loved crocheting, enjoyed gardening, and took pride in her beautiful flowers. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Survivors: Harriet is survived by her daughter, Lois Turse and husband, Brent, of Walnutport; son, Donald Watkins and wife, Barbara, of Danielsville; grandchildren, Matthew Watkins of Danielsville, and Kaitlyn Watkins of West Chester; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by her four brothers and four sisters.
Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.