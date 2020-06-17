Harriet J. Wert, 96, of Bern Twp, formerly of Palmerton, Allentown and Northumberland, passed away Monday, June 15, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Leesport.



Harriet was the widow of Frederick S. Wert.



She worked in the cafeteria at William Allen High School, Allentown, retiring in 1985.



Born in Summit Hill, Harriet was the daughter of the late Harvey and Jennie Ziegenfus.



Survivors: Sons Allen F. and wife Christine of Venice, FL; Barry T. and wife Barbara of Hanover; grandchildren Andrea Wert Clipsham, Alison Wert Lau, Jennifer Wert Gillespie and Jason Wert; great-grandchildren Averie and Braydon Wert, Paige and Abigail Clipsham, Anderson and Warren Lau.



Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.



