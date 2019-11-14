Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Beth El Memorial Park
Mechanicsville Rd
Whitehall, PA
Harriet Theodore, 95, passed away November 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Minnie (Yaffee) Rubenstein. Harriet was married to the late Arthur Theodore. She was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown.

Survivors: Son, Gary L. Theodore and wife Ellen; Grandchildren, Ilene and Marla Theodore. She was predeceased by her Sisters, Rollie Lessun and Anabele Theodore and a Brother Cecil Rubenstein.

Services: Graveside, 3PM Thursday, November 14th, at Beth El Memorial Park, Mechanicsville Rd, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: May be made to Friendship Circle at the Allentown Jewish Community Center.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
