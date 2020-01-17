Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harrison Kincaid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrison T. Kincaid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harrison T. Kincaid Obituary
Harrison T. Kincaid, 100 years and 320 days, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the loving husband of the late Emily F. (Patton) Kincaid. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born in Butztown, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ella (Campbell) Kincaid. Harrison honorably served his country in the United States Army, during WWII. He was employed by Laros as a printer until retiring. Harrison enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was known for his sharp mind and witty sense of humor.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, JoAnn L. O'Neil and Donna M. DeLeon and her husband Richard, all of Bethlehem; Karen A. Arawjo and her husband Darryl of Bushkill, PA and Linda B. Wagner and her husband Guy of Nazareth; sister Martha Dickey of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Harrison was preceded in death by his son Thomas and siblings Claire, Clarence, Marian and Lorraine.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harrison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now