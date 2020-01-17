|
|
Harrison T. Kincaid, 100 years and 320 days, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the loving husband of the late Emily F. (Patton) Kincaid. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born in Butztown, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ella (Campbell) Kincaid. Harrison honorably served his country in the United States Army, during WWII. He was employed by Laros as a printer until retiring. Harrison enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was known for his sharp mind and witty sense of humor.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, JoAnn L. O'Neil and Donna M. DeLeon and her husband Richard, all of Bethlehem; Karen A. Arawjo and her husband Darryl of Bushkill, PA and Linda B. Wagner and her husband Guy of Nazareth; sister Martha Dickey of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Harrison was preceded in death by his son Thomas and siblings Claire, Clarence, Marian and Lorraine.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020