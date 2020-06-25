Harry("Tucker") Balogh, Jr., 73, of Bethlehem Township died Friday, June 19, 2020 in his home. Born April 3, 1947 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Emma (Zappe) and Harry Balogh. Harry was a Liberty High graduate, who proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.



Harry was regarded as a reliable and dedicated worker by Lehigh Valley contractors.



He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Balogh) Bill. Harry was well-versed in political theory and the principle of individual liberty. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his articulate but witty commentary, whether in conversation or in a typewriter-created mailing, about government, liberty and the economy.



A staunch advocate for individual freedoms, Harry would not have wanted a memorial service or to dictate how friends and family should celebrate his life. As Harry would likely say, "Remember me the way YOU want!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store