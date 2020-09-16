1/1
Harry C. Baumeister Jr.
Harry C. Baumeister, Jr., 95, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Holy Family Manor. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Anne Reddy and Harry Baumeister, Sr. Harry was the beloved husband of Judith (Reis) Baumeister with whom he shared 72 years of marriage. Upon graduating from Easton High School in 1943, he was drafted into the United States Navy and served his country during WWII in the Philippines. Upon being honorably discharged Harry worked for Alpha Portland Cement Co., as a sales statistician until the office moved out of state. He worked in several furniture stores in the area and retired from Lipkins Furniture Co. in 1989.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Judith, Harry will be lovingly remembered by his grandsons, Cody Baumeister and Trey Baumeister; great grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Kaleb Williams, Madison Baumeister, Brianna Baumeister, and Lauren Baumeister; nieces, Shirley Albala and husband Allan, Georgine Zink and Joan Reis and grand nephews, David Albala and Michael Albala. Harry is preceded in death by his son, Mikel Baumeister and sister, Kathleen Metz.

Services: A memorial service will take place at 2:00P.M. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 1:30P.M. until the time of service. Masks are required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
September 15, 2020
USN Veteran
September 15, 2020
Harry is a great man and a very SPECIAL neighbor. A very proud veteran and it was our pleasure and honor to be a friend of Harry. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Donna and Tony
Donna Hoch
