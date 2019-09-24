|
Harry C. Kuhns, 78, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Genevieve M. (Lawrence) Kuhns to whom he was married for 54 years in June.Born in Wescosville, he was a son of the late Robert F. and Eleanore B. (Keller) Kuhns. He was a material technician for Mack Trucks for over 39 years before retiring. He was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 F&AM , Macungie and served in the U. S. Army.
Survivors: wife; sons, Jeffrey S.; Daniel H. and wife Manda; brothers, Robert L and wife, Phyllis and Rodney J. and wife, Judy; two grandchildren, Aidan and Julia.
Services: 10:30 am Friday, September 27, 2019 in Jordan Lutheran Church 5103 Snowdrift Road, Orefield. Calling hours will begin at 9:00 am in the church. Schmoyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Harry's memory may be made to Jordan Lutheran Food Pantry c/o the church, 18069
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019