Harry "Bud" E. Fisher, Jr., 95, of Allentown, passed away in his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in Nesquehoning, he was the son of the late Mabel E. (Brosious) and Harry E. Fisher, Sr. Harry was the beloved husband of Clea I. (Wolfe) Fisher, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. He served his country honorably in the US Air Force during WWII. Harry was a Supervisor at the Bethlehem Steel Coke Division for 39 years before retiring in 1981. He was a member of St. Mark's U.C.C., Allentown. Harry was also a member of VFW Post 2124, the Eastern Salisbury Fire Company and the Fireman's Relief of Salisbury Township.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Clea; Son, Harry E., III and wife Peggy of Emmaus; Grandchildren, Christine (Jack) Cerulli, BethAnn (Paul) Reichert; Great Grandchildren, Jim, Shaina, Jack, Carleigh, Tilghman; Great Great Grandchildren, Rylie, Emma, Nolan; Nephew, John J. Fisher. He was predeceased by his brother, John O. Fisher and sister, Edna L. Shupp.Services: 11:00am Friday, May 3, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A viewing for family and friends to be held 10:00am until time of service. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Eastern Salisbury Cemetery (Morgenland), Salisbury Twp.Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers to St. Mark's U.C.C. Church 52 E. Susquehanna Street ,Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary