Harry E. Fluck, age 82, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home in Milford Township. Born Feb. 23, 1937, in Coopersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer and Annie (Frey) Fluck, and the beloved husband of Mary (Greaser) Fluck, to whom he was married 50 years at the time of his passing. Working as a machinist for Mack Trucking Co. for 30 years, Harry was a man who was good with his hands, and enjoyed many varied interests, including photography, woodworking, and custom-machining accurate scale models of historical vehicles. As well, he was fascinated with genealogy, and was an avid stamp collector in the Quakertown Stamp Club. Most of all he was a loving father and husband and will be missed dearly. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by son Rodney S. Fluck. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: brothers Willard and Frederick Fluck; and sisters Anna Fay Amey, and Arlene Guerra. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Wed., July 3, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Trinity Great Swamp Cemetery, Spinnerstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harry's name to a .