Harry F. Hashagen, 95, of Coopersburg, passed away on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Shaver) Hashagen. Harry was born in Drums, Pa on February 25, 1924 to the late Frederick W. and Lizzie E. (Moyer) Hashagen. Harry was a World War II veteran who served in the United States Army under the 103rd Infantry Division: 2nd Battalion 410th Infantry. He was among the first graduating class from Williamsport Technical Institute, now known as Pennsylvania College of Technology where he earned a diploma in Diesel Mechanics. He was employed for 33 years by the Bethlehem Steel Corp. working in the MERF as a Diesel Mechanic, later taking on a supervisory position, before retiring in 1984. He is survived by his children William of Hellertown, Diana Fluck ( Kenneth) of Trumbauersville, Fred (Sue) of Springtown, Harry of Riegelsville/Coopersburg, Dawn Michener (Kenneth) of Coopersburg; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and brother-in-law Fred Michaels of Bristol, Pa. along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson.
A celebration of life and calling hours will be held on Monday, September 16 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (Pleasant Valley) 2170 Route 212 Coopersburg, PA 18036, followed by a service at 11:00 A.M. Interment immediately following the service. Arrangements in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church at the above address or a local Volunteer Fire Company.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 13, 2019