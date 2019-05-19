Harry F. Tachovsky, 96, died on May 17, 2019 at Westminster Village, Allentown. He was born in Allentown, PA, the son of the late Harry T. Tachovsky and Marjorie (McGarvey) Tachovsky. He was the loving husband of the late Alice (Kametz) Tachovsky, who passed on October 21, 2015, the day after their 70th wedding anniversary. Upon graduating from Bethlehem High School he worked for Bethlehem Steel in the Spectrographic Department before enlisting in the Army Air Corps as an aerial gunner on a B-24 bomber. Harry's B-24 was shot down on his 29th mission. He was taken prisoner and sent to Stalag Luft IV, where he was part of forced march across Germany, covering 600 miles over 86 days. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and Prisoner of War medals for his service. After the war, he worked with his father in the family business, Bethlehem Sporting Goods. Harry eventually took ownership and retired after 42 years. He was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church and later Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church (now Incarnation of our Lord). He is survived by daughter Karen Pavel and her husband Jim of Sandy Springs, GA; two sons, Harry O. Tachovsky and his wife Mary Catherine of Bethlehem and Dave Tachovsky and his wife Ann, of Emmaus; brother Dr. Tom Tachovsky and his wife Barbara; and sister Betty Kline; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his wife Alice, sister Mary Gower and step mother Elizabeth Tachovsky. Services: A Calling Hour will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 9-10am at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, followed by a Memorial Service at 10am. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Contributions: Memorial Contributions may be made in Harry's name to Incarnation of Our Lord Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to Westminster Village, 803 N Wahneta St, Allentown, PA 18109. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary