Harry G. Stotsenburg Jr.
Harry G. Stotsenburg, Jr. 90, of Quakertown died October 7, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Margaret A. (Waldbuesser) Stotsenburg. They were married 54 years last July. Born in Quakertown he was the son of the late Harry G., Sr. & Edith L. (Harte) Stotsenburg. He retired from the former Hellertown Manufacturing in Hellertown, he then became a partner at the former Sunoco Gas Mini Market Service Station in Milford Square. He was a member of Quakertown United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Harry enjoyed hunting, crab fishing and enjoyed the outdoors on his long walks. He was past governor for the former Quakertown Moose and treasurer of the former Owls in Quakertown. His most joy in life was his loving family. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter Cheryl A. Stotsenburg, and his brother Paul G. and his family. Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Quakertown United Methodist Church 1875 Freier Rd. Quakertown, Pa 18951 or to St. Luke's Hospice House 2455 Black River Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
