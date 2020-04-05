Home

Harry "Zvi" Grines


1938 - 2020
Harry "Zvi" Grines Obituary
Harry "Zvi" Grines, 81 of Bethlehem Twp., PA died April 3, 2020. Born April 15, 1938 in Russia, he was a son of the late Wolf and Hana (Birenbaum) Grines. He was a Master Sgt. in the Israeli Army and member of the Jewish War Veterans. He was employed by Carpenter Technology in Union, NJ for many years before retiring. He was a member of Temple Brith Shalom in Bethlehem, the MORA Club and had enjoyed playing soccer professionally in Israel. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paula (Rosenfeld) Grines.

Services are private due to COVID-19 guidelines. Interment is in Easton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020
