Harry H. Houser Jr.
1936 - 2020
Harry H. Houser Jr., 84 of Northampton, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Bertha Louise (Johns) Houser of Northampton. They had been married for 56 years this past March. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Harry H. Houser and Katherine (Schaffer) Houser. He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, Class of 1954. Harry was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War as a Tech Sergeant, retiring after 20 years of service. He then worked at Mack Truck in Allentown where he last retired. Harry was a member of St. John's UCC Church Fullerton and was a member of the Carbon Masonic Lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving along with his wife; are Daughters, Barbara Begel of Coplay and Debra wife of COL David C Rinaldi of Hope Mills, N.C.; Grandchildren, Dakota Begel, Barbara Southard and her husband Jacob and David Anthony Rinaldi. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Brother, William.

Funeral Service will be held private at the convenience of the family. Military Interment at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill.

Contributions, in Harry's memory, may be made to St. John's UCC Church Fullerton, 575 Grape St., Whitehall, PA 18052. Funeral Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online Condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home

2 entries
July 30, 2020
Dear Louise, Barbara, and Debra,

I will always remember Harry with his smile and kind words. In my younger days as a youth within the church, he always took time to talk with me and that happened anytime I would meet him, even when I had seen as I became an adult. He gave a sense of family, friendship, and caring all the way. I thank God that I had the opportunity to know him and that he was a part of my life growing up, as he helped shape the lives of many, just by being himself. God, Bless those who mourn, eternal God, with the comfort of your love that they may face each new day with hope and the certainty that nothing can destroy the good that has been given. May their memories become joyful, their days enriched with friendship, and their lives encircled by your love.

The Reverend Hugh Vrablic
July 30, 2020
My condolences to the Harry H. Houser Jr. Family. May God Bertha Louis and family.
Richard W. Kutz
Friend
