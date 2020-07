Harry H. Houser Jr., 84 of Northampton, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Bertha Louise (Johns) Houser of Northampton. They had been married for 56 years this past March. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Harry H. Houser and Katherine (Schaffer) Houser. He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, Class of 1954. Harry was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War as a Tech Sergeant, retiring after 20 years of service. He then worked at Mack Truck in Allentown where he last retired. Harry was a member of St. John's UCC Church Fullerton and was a member of the Carbon Masonic Lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.Surviving along with his wife; are Daughters, Barbara Begel of Coplay and Debra wife of COL David C Rinaldi of Hope Mills, N.C.; Grandchildren, Dakota Begel, Barbara Southard and her husband Jacob and David Anthony Rinaldi. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Brother, William.Funeral Service will be held private at the convenience of the family. Military Interment at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill.Contributions, in Harry's memory, may be made to St. John's UCC Church Fullerton, 575 Grape St., Whitehall, PA 18052. Funeral Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online Condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com