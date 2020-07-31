Dear Louise, Barbara, and Debra,



I will always remember Harry with his smile and kind words. In my younger days as a youth within the church, he always took time to talk with me and that happened anytime I would meet him, even when I had seen as I became an adult. He gave a sense of family, friendship, and caring all the way. I thank God that I had the opportunity to know him and that he was a part of my life growing up, as he helped shape the lives of many, just by being himself. God, Bless those who mourn, eternal God, with the comfort of your love that they may face each new day with hope and the certainty that nothing can destroy the good that has been given. May their memories become joyful, their days enriched with friendship, and their lives encircled by your love.



The Reverend Hugh Vrablic

