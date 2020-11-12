Harry J. Lucci, 83, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on November 22, 1936 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Anna (Kukol) Lucci. Harry and his wife, Mary (Pulcini), celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 2nd. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1954, and earned his bachelor's degree from Moravian College. Harry was employed by Mack Trucks for 31 years in the industrial engineering dept. He also worked at Pentacon Inc. for 12 years as a quality engineer. Harry honorably served our country in the U.S. Marines Corps. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Whitehall, where he sang with the choir and served on the picnic committee for many years. Harry was also a member of the Egypt Fire Co. and served on the board of directors for the Egypt Memorial Park. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his children, Pamela Lucci and husband, Gregory Herzog, Raffael Lucci and wife, Judy, Anthony Lucci and wife, Jennifer, Gina Dauberman and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Sarah and husband, Justin, Raffaele, Angelo, Dominic, Olivia, Luke, Rocco, Bella, Bruno, Leo; sister, Victoria DelGrosso; and many nieces and nephews. Sisters, Joanne Priesler and Bernadine Epsaro, preceded Harry in death. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 14th at 12:30 p.m. in the church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in Egypt Cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Harry.