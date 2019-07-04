Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Harry Plotsko
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Plotsko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. Plotsko Jr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry J. Plotsko Jr. Obituary
Harry J. Plotsko, Jr., 74, of Northampton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Born August 27, 1944 in Northampton, he was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Emma P. (Groller) Plotsko. Harry worked at Bethlehem Steel Corp. for many years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Survivors: cousins and aunts. A private graveside service will be held under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now