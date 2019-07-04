|
Harry J. Plotsko, Jr., 74, of Northampton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Born August 27, 1944 in Northampton, he was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Emma P. (Groller) Plotsko. Harry worked at Bethlehem Steel Corp. for many years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Survivors: cousins and aunts. A private graveside service will be held under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019