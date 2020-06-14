Harry J. Sniscak, age 94, husband of Audrey J. (Muth) Sniscak, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice with his wife, son and daughter by his side. Born on October 11, 1925 in Bethlehem, PA, he was a son of the late Gregor and Anna (Koraus) Sniscak.
Mr. Sniscak served in the United States Army as part of the 23rd Infantry Division (Americal Division) during World War II as a sharpshooter. He was stationed in the Philippines, and was part of the first wave of American Soldiers to enter Hiroshima following the dropping of the atom bomb. Following his active duty service, he went on to serve in the US Navy Reserves. As a draftsman, he worked for Lehigh Structural Steel, Bethlehem Steel, GATX, and retired from Mack Trucks. He was a member of the Fountain Hill American Legion. Mr. Sniscak enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, loved big band music, and dancing with his wife. Harry loved to read and tend to his garden, his tomatoes were top notch.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sniscak is survived by two children, Greg, husband of Rita Stevens of King Of Prussia, PA and Joni Remmel of Exton, PA; three grandchildren, Chase, husband of Katie Jo Remmel of Allentown, PA, Julia, wife of Brian Pasquale of Chester Springs, PA, and Kate, wife of Brian Sammler of Downingtown, PA; and three great-grandsons, Evan, Dean, and Austin. Mr. Sniscak was preceded in death by three siblings, Dorothy Cressman, William Sniscak, and Eleanor Buonassi.
At this time, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family, with burial to follow in the Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA. A public celebration of life will he held at a later date. Please continue to check for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association, 625 W. Ridge Pike, Suite A100, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.