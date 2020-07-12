Harry J. Wetherhold, 89, of Emmaus, died July 5, 2020 in Cedarbrook. He was the husband of the Betty Lou (Keller) Wetherhold. Born in Cetronia, he was the son of the late Earl and Elsie M. (Clipple) Wetherhold. Harry honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a plumber, working for Wayne Feather Plumbing and Heating and Modern Plumbing for 44 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus and a member of the Emmaus Historical Society. Harry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Lou; sons, Kevin M. Wetherhold and wife Patricia of Allentown, Kurt J. Wetherhold and wife Karen of Allentown, Kyle H. Wetherhold and wife Suzan of Fleetwood, and Kelly D. Wetherhold and wife Adria of Allentown; daughter, Karen L. wife of Gary Sell of Henniker, NH; brothers, Dale, Bruce, and Wallace Wetherhold; 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Douglas, Carlton and Laird Wetherhold and sisters, Saraellen Wetherhold and Doris Glina. Memorial services will be held on Fri., July 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Historical Society, 218 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049 or to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.