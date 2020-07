Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry J. Wetherhold, 89, of Emmaus, died July 5, 2020. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf, the services have been changed to graveside services on Fri., July 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Northwood Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.



