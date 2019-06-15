Harry L. Donat



Harry L. Donat, 96, of Country Meadows, Allentown, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Olga (Osifchin) Donat. They would have celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary in August 2019. Born in Macungie, he was a son of the late Rev. Harry J. and Ida (White) Donat. Harry was a graduate of Slatington H.S. He was a WW II veteran, serving with the US Army from July 1943 until April 1946. He served as an Army Airways Communication System Cryptographer in the China-Burma-India Theater. Harry worked in Research & Development at Air Products for over 25 years. Mr. Donat was a former member of Jacob's Church, Jacksonville. He was a 50 year member of the Allentown YMCA. Harry loved gardening and the outdoors and enjoyed daily walks at Trexler Park.



Survivors: Wife, Olga; Niece: Cheryl Donat and many cousins. Harry was predeceased by a brother Lewis and a sister Marion.



Services: 10 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 9 – 10 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.



