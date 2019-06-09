Harry L. Kemp, 93 years, of Topton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Harry and his wife, Ruth M. (Guth) Kemp, would have been married for 68 years this July. Born in Coleman, OK he was a son of the late Eli C. and Lena (Dunning) Kemp. He was an electronic technician for Lehigh Electric Product Co. in Allentown for 33 years, retiring in 1995. Harry was a paratrooper in the United States Army during WWII and fought at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a certified member of the Chickasaw Nation and belonged to the Chickasaw Warrior Society. Harry was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield. Survivors: wife, Ruth, and several nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by a son James E. in 1987 and brothers, Joseph and Carl Kemp.Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 13 at Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Rd., Orefield, with the Rev. Dody S. Siegfried officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Church. Interment, Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jordan Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5103 Snowdrift Rd., Orefield, 18069. Published in Morning Call on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary