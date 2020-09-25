1/1
Harry M. Schoenberger Jr.
Harry M. Schoenberger, Jr., 85, of Bethlehem, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Harry M. and Clara E. (Oakes) Schoenberger. Harry was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Pozzebon) Schoenberger with whom he shared 58 years of marriage on August 18, 2020. He worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for over 44 years. Harry was inducted into the Bethlehem Area Bowling Hall of Fame in 2002 for his dedication to coaching the Junior Bowling Program for over 3 decades. He had the pleasure of coaching his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Light of Christ Church Dart League.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Patricia, Harry will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Tina Stralo and husband Brian and Donna Alexander and husband Dennis; brothers, Wally Schoenberger, Norman Schoenberger, Robert Schoenberger and Russell Schoenberger; sister, Caroline Remaley; grandchildren, Ashley Leindeker, Shayna Piggott, Sean Stralo and Sierra Stralo; great grandchildren, Garrett, Mason, Luke, Colton and Kinley and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at 7:00P.M. on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. The family requests that in celebration of Harry you please wear your comfy, casual and bright colored clothing! A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
