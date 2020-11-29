Harry Norman Brown, 76, of Palmerton, left this world Thursday, November 26, as quietly and unassumingly as he lived. He was a son of Norman and Vera (Zehner) Brown.



He graduated from Palmerton High School, Class of 1962, and earned an associate's degree from Pierce Business College. He went on to serve honorably in the US Army from 1965-67, stationed in Korea. After service, he worked for Bethlehem Steel for 29 years, retiring in 1997.



Harry was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Parryville, serving on its consistory for many years. He was secretary of the Palmerton Young Men's Bowling League for over 30 years and competed in Pennsylvania American Legion bowling tournaments for 51 continuous years. He was also a member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club for over 50 years.



He was very active with the Palmerton United Veterans Organization, serving in its Honor Guard and as director of its Organization committee. Additionally, Harry was a member of American Legion Post 269, Palmerton, for 50 years.



Harry was deeply connected to his community, and a real asset to it. As a young man, he was actively involved with Troop 41, Boy Scouts of America, Minsi Trails Council. He was a stalwart supporter of Palmerton High School sports teams, sponsored a concert in the Palmerton Borough Park every summer, and was active with the Palmerton Swim Team. He also served on the Palmerton Blood Drive committee and on the Carbon County Veterans Day Parade committee.



He enjoyed spending summer afternoons at the Palmerton Pool, where he could be found sitting with "the regulars." A favorite pastime was photography, which led him to join the Palmerton Camera Club. He will always be remembered for his pies. Harry was an avid Phillies fan, and attended at least one game at every Major League Baseball stadium in the country.



Survivors: Godson Shawn Boland, many cousins, and many friends.



Services: Graveside, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 2 in Parryville Cemetery. Call 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton.



Contributions: Palmerton Memorial Park Assn, PO Box 33, Palmerton 18071.



