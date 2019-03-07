Harry R. Benner, Jr., 95, of Bethlehem died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Fountain Hill. Born May 30, 1923 in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Margaret (McFadden) and Harry R. Benner, Sr. He was married to Jeanne B. (Dutko) Benner for 71 years until her death on October 17, 2018. Harry worked for the Bethlehem Steel for 34 years retiring as a draftsman. He also worked for R & G Engineering and Base Engineering. Harry owned three apartment buildings in Fountain Hill, one of them being the Stephen Vincent Benet Mansion. He and his wife were members of the Good Sam Club and enjoyed traveling and camping in their RV. Harry Proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army where he was a Sergeant in Company A 83rd Chemical Mortar Battalion. He received the World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Award American Campaign Medal, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars. He was sent to school at the University of Mississippi to be part of the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), which were the beginning days of the CIA. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Paulette Mondjack, Nancy Halleman, Robert Benner, Jim Benner and his wife, Suzanne, and Gary Benner and his wife, Linda; five grandchildren, Gregory and Tara Mondjack, Scott, Adam, and Bailey Benner; three great grandchildren, Abbie, Calum, and Emmett, and a brother, Richard Benner. Harry was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Mondjack, great grandson, Gabriel Benner, son-in-law, Jeff Halleman, daughter-in-law, Catherine Benner, sister, Gerry Talbot and brother, James Benner. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation For Fighting Blindness PO Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary