Harry S. Sibbach, Jr., 88 of Allentown, passed away September 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. He was the widower of Jean P. (Geroulo) Sibbach, who passed away Oct. 3, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harry S. and Lucy E. (Schutt) Sibbach, Sr. Harry was the owner of the former Madison Inn in Allentown for 54 years until his retirement. He served in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War. He was a 32nd degree mason for 56 years with the former Barger Lodge F & AM, Allentown and currently with the Emmaus Lodge. Harry was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown.



Survivors: Sons, Jeffrey and his wife Kimberly and Bryan and his wife Patty; Grandsons, Brandon and Brock.



Services: 1PM Thurs., Sept. Oct 1st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A viewing will be held Thurs. 12Noon-1PM at the funeral home.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Ste 100, Allentown, Pa 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store