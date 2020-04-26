Harry Z. Brill, 89, died on April 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a Holocaust survivor who was born in Brody, Poland (Ukraine), in 1931. Harry and his sister, Clara Dreier, escaped the Brody ghetto and survived in the nearby forest. His mother and two sisters were murdered by the Nazis near the Brody Jewish cemetery. After the war, Harry attempted to enter Israel via the historic Exodus 1947 ship, but was returned forcibly to the Poppendorf, Germany displaced person camp, along with several thousand other Jews from the ship. His photo during that transfer appears in Life Magazine, September 22, 1947. A year later, Harry successfully immigrated to Israel. In Israel, Harry worked on several farming cooperatives, including the Lohamei HaGeta'ot kibbutz, where he met the love of his life, Edna Shurek, another survivor, who he married in 1953. The couple immigrated with their first born from Israel to Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1960, where he was reunited with Clara. In 1966, they moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania, and later, to Bal Harbour, Florida. They were married for 66 years, and Harry outlived Edna by 10 months. In the United States, Harry became a successful builder-developer despite his lack of formal education, and he loved to teach other people about how to succeed in real estate. He loved life, was an optimist, and firmly believed in the American dream. He spoke seven languages, worked hard, told jokes, played soccer, played cards, sang, danced, flirted, made amazing matzah brei, travelled the world, created sculptures, and lived life to the fullest each day. He is survived by his sons Sam (Janet) and Eli (Eileen), and grandchildren Rachel, Mia (Jeremy), Jared, Jason and Aaron. Services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions in his memory can be made to Yad Vashem, the world center for Holocaust education, documentation, research and commemoration: https://forms.yadvashem.org/donation?campaign_name=donation Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.