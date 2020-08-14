Harvey C. Haupt, 92, a lifelong resident of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Upper Nazareth Twp., PA. Born on December 2, 1927, in Bath, PA, he was the son of the late Clayton H. and Florence M. (Silvius) Haupt. Harvey was the loving husband of the late Dorothy E. (Weiner) Haupt, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2018. Harvey worked in the heating division for Bethlehem Area School District, until retiring in 1992. Prior to that, he was a service manager for Fritch Fuel Co., Bethlehem, for 32 years. After retirement, Harvey worked in maintenance for Southmoore Golf Course in Bath. He loved to travel with his family, especially to the New Jersey Shore, and he loved traveling to Florida with his wife. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed woodworking. Among his many accomplishments, one of his favorites was building a 1901 Oldsmobile replica. Harvey was a member of the Bath American Legion, Post 470, Bath, where he enjoyed playing Hearts with his friends. He was also a former member of the National Oil Assoc. of Service Managers. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of F1C, during WW II. He served aboard the LST-797. His most memorable experiences include surviving typhoon of October 1945 in the North China Sea and returning home under the Golden Gate Bridge. He was proud to travel 80 percent of the "Ring of Fire" while serving for his country. He also enjoyed traveling the country to the U.S. Navy reunions. He was a member of St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church, in Bath, where he enjoyed singing on the choir and was a member of the church council for many years.



Survivors: he will be missed by his family including his daughter, Janis S. Grube and her husband Barry; three grandchildren, Kyle Grube and his wife Melissa, Jared Haupt and his wife Tina, Justin Haupt and his wife Kim; five great-grandchildren, Amber Grube, Mason, Logan, Haylee, and Cooper Haupt; one great-great granddaughter, Luna; a sister, Eva Jones; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his late wife, Dorothy, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Kerry D. and his wife Sharon L. Haupt, two brothers, Walter and Harold Haupt, and three sisters, Lillian Dech, Irene Voorhees, and Mildred Solt.



Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Section I, Airport Road, Allentown, PA. There will be no calling hours. Facial masks and social distancing does apply. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Harvey's memory, may be made to St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.



