Harvey J. Drury, of Richland Twp. and formerly of East Rockhill Twp., PA, and Roswell, NM, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp., PA. He was 83. He was the husband of the late Cheryll M. (Steinker) Drury who died January 12, 2015. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late James Drury and the late Nedra (Peifly) Moore and her late husband William. He was the stepson of Leona (Golden) Drury, of Bethlehem, PA. After a precocious childhood and adolescence, which included building a gravity based roller coaster through the family's backyard, he graduated from Bangor Area High School in 1953. In 1957 he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University, State College, PA. He served with the U. S. Army in 1959. An electrical engineer, he started his career with Philco-Ford, which later became Ford and then Visteon, North Wales, PA, for 40 years until retiring in 1998. Following his retirement, he continued on as a consultant for several years for the company. He was a member of the local Jaycees in which capacity he led groups of young men on several adventures, including camping and canoeing. He became an avid horse rider, and through this hobby met the love of his life, Cheryll, to whom he was married for 46 years. Harvey knew the Lord and was active in the churches he attended, including Perkasie Church of the Nazarene and Ridge Valley United Church of Christ in West Rockhill Twp., where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church while he lived in Roswell, NM. Harvey was a fixture in his neighborhood, and everyone knew the "boy scout-cowboy" who was out riding his horse or taking long walks. If he wasn't tinkering in his workshop, he was often working in the barn taking care of the horses. Surviving with his stepmother are two daughters, Beth A. Drury and Sara L. Drury, both of Quakertown, PA; a brother, Ronald G. Drury and his wife Catherine, of Bethlehem, PA; and a nephew, Ronald J. Drury, of Allentown, PA. His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Ridge Valley United Church of Christ, 905 Allentown Road, Sellersville, PA. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA. www.suessfuneralhome.net Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary