Harvey E. Batman, Jr., 85, of Zionsville, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Shirley M. (Gantz) Batman, sharing 65 years of marriage together.
He was the son of the late Harvey and Elda (Sell) Batman, Sr.
He was employed by Tasteykake and was a salesman at their Boyertown location for many years before retiring in 1991.
In his spare time, Harvey loved to golf. However, his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his two children, Melaney Batman and Gregory Batman; his sister, Shirley Walbert; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Wilford Batman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041 with Rev. Collin Monger officiating. A burial will follow in Shepherd of the Hills Cemetery in Bechtelsville. Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 AM. Offer sympathy at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Upper Milford Western District Fire Co., 6341 Chestnut St, Zionsville, PA 18092.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020