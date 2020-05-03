Harvey J. Miller, Jr., 92, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He and his wife, the former Louise E. Eck, shared 39 years of marriage before her passing. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harvey A. and Alma (Kemmerer) Miller and was a 1947 graduate of Allentown High School. A disabled Army veteran of the Korean War era, he was a member of American Legion Post #576. An active member of Grace United Church of Christ, Harvey was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.
Survivors: sons, Timothy S. and wife, Rose, Albany NY, Thomas J., Allentown; four grandchildren. Brothers, Alan and Paul, and sister, Etta Taylor, preceded him in death.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation 1894 E. William St. Carson City NV 89701.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.