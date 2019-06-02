Morning Call Obituaries
Harvey John Thomas, 79, of Schnecksville, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the home of his daughter, Johnna E. Henke of Kutztown. Born in Allentown, November 12, 1939, Harvey was the son of the late Harvey Franklin and Elsie May (Trump) Thomas. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. He was employed as a truck driver for Maislin Transport and Makovsky Trucking for many years before retiring in 2002. An avid outdoorsman and trap shooter, Harvey was an active member of Copeechan Fish & Game Club, Schnecksville and North End Gun Club, New Tripoli.Survivors: Daughters, Johnna E. wife of David M.J. Henke of Kutztown, Lonna L. wife of Tyrone A. Deschler of Bethlehem; sister, Shirley F. Carl of Trexlertown; proud grandfather and great grandfather.Service: A celebration of Harvey's life will take place 5:00 pm. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Copeechan Fish & Game Club, 5649 Brook Street, Schnecksville, PA. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019
