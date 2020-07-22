Butch Kirchgassner passed away peacefully at Solaris HealthCare in Saint Cloud, Florida at the age of 88 on July 16th. Butch was born in Wilson Borough on November 30, 1931 to the late Joseph Kirchgassner and Florence (Moser) Kirchgassner.



Butch was a standout athlete at Wilson High School lettering in baseball, basketball, and football. He was a captain on the 1949 undefeated Wilson High School team playing linebacker and halfback. He then enrolled at Kutztown State College where he continued playing football and baseball. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in History Education.



Butch started his 35-year career at Metropolitan Edison where he met the love of his life, Patsy Price. They married in 1962. They had two sons, Jim and Dave and raised the boys in Palmer Township. Butch and Patsy provided a wonderful childhood for their boys, enjoying family vacations at the Jersey Shore, skiing at Shawnee Resort, Florida, and the rest of Southeast United States.



Butch was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed going to Phillies games with his sons and watching Eagles games. Butch was a standing member for many years at Easton Clubs such as The Order of the Fleas, Citizen Hose, and West Easton AA. He was also a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Wilson Borough, volunteering his services as an usher and part of the accounting department.



After his retirement from Metropolitan Edison in 1990, he enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas starting with groups of The Order of the Fleas. After his son Dave moved to Las Vegas in 1998, he then enjoyed as many as 10 trips a year to visit Dave and do a little or a lot of gambling.



In 2006, Butch moved to Orlando, Florida to be near his son Jim's family while still enjoying trips to visit Dave in Las Vegas.



He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Florence Kirchgassner, brother Joseph Kirchgassner Jr, nephews Joseph Kirchgassner III, and Patrick Kehoe.



Butch is survived by his loving wife Patsy Kirchgassner of Orlando, Florida, sons Dave Kirchgassner of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jim (Vicki) of Orlando, Florida, and grandson Kael of Orlando, Florida.



You will be missed as a GREAT husband, father and grandfather.



In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the nursing home that took such loving care of Butch for the past 4 months. Solaris HealthCare Osceola, Attn: Patient Activity Fund, 4201 W. New Nolte Road, Saint Cloud, FL 34772. In Honor of Harvey Kirchgassner.



