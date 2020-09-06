Harvey W. Myers, Jr., 77, of Bethlehem, passed away in his home surrounded by his beloved family on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Harvey and Hazel (Masteller) Myers. Harvey was the loving husband of Kristie (Fisher) Myers with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel and All Phase Electrical.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Kristie, Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Gary Myers and Jeffrey Myers and wife Kim; daughter, Staciann Morgan and husband Tony; 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Harvey is preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Kirschner.
Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.