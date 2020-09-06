1/
Harvey W. Myers Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey W. Myers, Jr., 77, of Bethlehem, passed away in his home surrounded by his beloved family on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Harvey and Hazel (Masteller) Myers. Harvey was the loving husband of Kristie (Fisher) Myers with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel and All Phase Electrical.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Kristie, Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Gary Myers and Jeffrey Myers and wife Kim; daughter, Staciann Morgan and husband Tony; 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Harvey is preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Kirschner.

Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved