Harvin "Spundy" C. Beltz, 81, of Slatington, PA passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Gnaden Hutten Memorial Campus in Lehighton, PA.
Born October 7, 1938 in Parryville, PA, he was the son of the late Walter and Marcella (Sherer) Beltz. He was the husband of Barbara (Smith) Beltz. H
Harvin worked as a truck driver for the Mid-Atlantic Canners Association, Hamburg, PA.
Surviving are wife, Barbara, sons Keen Beltz and wife Lorie, Dean Beltz and companion Lenora, Gary Beltz, and Troy Beltz and companion Joelle, all of Slatington, PA. grandchildren, Connie, Todd, Joey, Samantha, Tyra, and Tori. Great-grandchildren, Dean and Jacob. He was predeceased by all of his siblings, and a grandson Jason.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave. Palmerton, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at wwww.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020