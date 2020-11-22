Our beloved father, Haven Elwood Smith, Sr. passed peacefully in New Mexico on October 29th, just days following his 93rd birthday. Haven lived most of his life in the Lehigh Valley, but moved to Santa Fe in the late summer of 2017 to live with his son William (Bill). He also lived for several years in Maryland and later Virginia, with his son Haven. Haven was born in Scranton, spent portions of young adulthood in Philadelphia, but the Lehigh Valley was home. The eldest of six children and a product of the Great Depression, Haven left school in the sixth grade to work for the family's wellbeing, thus began a pattern of self sacrifice that was a hallmark of his wonderful and gracious spirit. He would tell many stories of how rough those early years were, such as collecting coal that had fallen off rail cars and of frequent foraging for food. He adored his mother Evelyn Schmoyer Smith and even into his last years, could not speak of her without coming to tears. He was a voracious reader throughout his life and could be found to always be digesting something historical. He was a lifelonger learner. He was also an avid birdwatcher and fisherman, the latter being a love he shared with his sons on excursions to Cedar Lane Reservoir in Pennsburg and Saylor's Lake, as well as summer fishing in Down East Maine. After retiring from Exide Battery, he loved working for many years as the caretaker at the Guthsville Rod & Gun Club and at Tom Hall Auctions. Haven was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley, who died in 1975 and his second wife, Doris Molchany, with whom he spent 18 years collecting and selling antiques and restoring an old school house in Orefield, PA into a lovely home. He was also predeceased by siblings Richard, Edmund, William, and Franelle. Haven is survived by his three children Noreen Lee Decker of Slatington, Haven Elwood Smith, Jr. (King George, VA), and William (Santa Fe, NM); grandchildren Haven III, Hailey, Jax, Maxine, Ruby, Cor, Layman, Joseph, and Lindsey; great grandchildren Layman, Joseph, Lola, Gio, Emiliana, and Nairah; as well as his youngest sister Cheryl. Celebrations of Haven's life will be held in both Santa Fe and the Lehigh Valley when the pandemic recedes.



