Hazel B. Barnhart
Hazel B. Barnhart, 86, of Hanover Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Barnhart, Sr., with whom she shared 29 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2011. Born in Summit Hill, she was the daughter of the late George and Judy (Klein) Kutz. A 1951 graduate of Summit Hill High School, she continued her education in Philadelphia where she attended nursing school. A decision to change her career led Hazel to an employment opportunity as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone Company, later known as AT&T, which spanned more than 30 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, as well as a member of the Red Hat Society and AARP. Hazel was a faithful member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, and through the years, was very active in various outreach ministries at church.

Survivors: She is survived by her children, Beth Lutz and husband, Edward, of Northampton, and Richard Kennedy and wife, Colleen, of Fountain Hill; stepsons, Richard Barnhart, Jr. of Bellingham, Massachusetts, James Barnhart of Hershey, Daniel Barnhart of Northampton, and Paul Barnhart of Lansdale; stepdaughters, Kathryn Turnowchwk of Jacksonville, Florida, and Deborah Miller of Exeter, New Hampshire; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services: A Public Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Dream Come True, 3615 Nijaro Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
My heart goes out to all of the family. Hazel was not only my cousin but a roommate when we first went to Phila. we shared an apt. with 2 other girls from Altoona. Had loads & loads of fun while learning to take care of ourselves away from home. The fond memories will always stay with me. May be rest in peace.
Mabel ziegler,nee Kutz
Family
August 17, 2020
Hazel was my ex-mother-in-law. Yet I consider her my true mother in law because she never wavered in treating me different. Every time she saw me, Hazel was pleasant and kind. She spoke to my family as if we were her family. Years after my divorce to her daughter Hazel stayed with me in West Palm Beach Fl. While we were traveling in the West Palm Beach area, Hazel would talk to anyone and everyone and would introduce me as her ex son in-law. Hazel would laugh after seeing the expression on everyone’s face. Hazel was a beautiful soul. I will miss you Hazel. RIP.
Samuel Flores
Family
