Hazel E. Carter
Hazel E. Carter 98, of Allentown, passed away in peace on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Leo S. Carter. Born in Weston, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Katie (Rossi) Enama. Before retiring, she was a schoolteacher at Sheridan and Jefferson Elementary Schools in Allentown. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was a member of the Lehigh County Association of Retired Teachers, Allentown Art Museum Auxiliary, AARP Chapter 5415, PEP Club at Asbury Methodist Church and the Woman's Club of Allentown. She was a volunteer at her church, the soup kitchen and the Association for the Blind.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Carter Destouche.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 801 North 11th St, Allentown, PA 18102. Calling hours will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown and 9:00 to 10:00 am Thursday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Hazel's memory may be made to the church sanctuary fund.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
OCT
8
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
