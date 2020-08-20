Heath C. Bullard, 49, of Chippewa Trail, Mount Pocahontas, Albrightsville, Penn Forest Twp, Carbon County, died suddenly Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2020, in his home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Shand and Nancy Lou (Gear) Bullard of Lehighton.
Heath was employed by the Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School as a masonry instructor. A 1989 graduate of the Lehighton High School, he later continued his education at Williamson College of the Trades, Media, Kutztown University, Temple University, Phila, and achieving his Masters Degree from East Stroudsburg University. Heath Served in the PA National Guard, Lehighton, President of the Mount Pocahontas Development Board, Penn Forest Twp, and a member of the Native American Lumbee Tribe of NC.
Survivors: parents. Daughters, Casey M. Hauser and fiancé Edgar Hernandez of Lehighton, Taryn K. Bullard of Bethlehem. Sons, Chastin J. Bullard, Tristan K. Bullard, both of Bethlehem. 2 grandchildren, Kaeden and Roselle. Sisters, Terry wife of Richard Burkindine of Baltimore, MD, Jamilynn McFarland of Jim Thorpe. Brothers, Shand Huffman of Whitehall, Dereck Bullard of Pueblo, CO. several nieces and nephews. Former wives, Gina Bullard of Lehighton, Michelle Bullard of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by brothers, Richard Huffman, Shane Huffman, and Curtis Huffman.
Services: Memorial Services, 3:30PM Friday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 2:30-3:30PM Friday in funeral home. Private Interment. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Dev. Serv., BSU, 428 S. 7th Street, Lehighton, PA 18235.