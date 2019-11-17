|
|
Heather Faith Wagner, 37 years, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of John P. and Barbara J. (Seibert) Wagner of Fogelsville. She worked in Instructional Design and Telecommunications for Optum in Allentown.
Survivors: Parents, John and Barbara, brothers, Ryan and wife Belle of Emmaus, Kevin and wife Megan of York, Sean and wife Kara of Whitehall, Kyle and wife Dannell of Emmaus, and David of Fogelsville; 2 nephews and a niece, Nolan Thomas, Connor Issac, and Leah Elizabeth of York.
Private Services: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019