Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Heather Faith Wagner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Faith Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Faith Wagner


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Faith Wagner Obituary
Heather Faith Wagner, 37 years, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of John P. and Barbara J. (Seibert) Wagner of Fogelsville. She worked in Instructional Design and Telecommunications for Optum in Allentown.

Survivors: Parents, John and Barbara, brothers, Ryan and wife Belle of Emmaus, Kevin and wife Megan of York, Sean and wife Kara of Whitehall, Kyle and wife Dannell of Emmaus, and David of Fogelsville; 2 nephews and a niece, Nolan Thomas, Connor Issac, and Leah Elizabeth of York.

Private Services: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now