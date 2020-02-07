|
Heather Rizzotto-Stefanik, 47, of Bethlehem, died on February 4, 2020. She was born in Allentown; daughter of the late James L. Rizzotto, Jr. and Debbie (Black) Rizzotto.
Heather will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful, caring and proud mother; whose greatest pleasure was attending her children's sporting events. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1990, and earned her associates degree from Northampton Community College. Heather worked as a legal secretary for the Northampton County Bar Association for nearly 20 years.
She will be dearly missed by her son, Michael, Jr.; daughter, Madison; her dog, Bentley; sister, Gina Rizzotto-Fair and husband, Demetrius; brother, Lee Rizzotto and wife, Stacey; grandmother, Nancy Black; mother-in-law, Dolores DeOre and husband, Bob; step-father, Craig Beitler; niece and nephews, Collin, Vito, and Adrianna; great niece, Adalynn as well as her loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Heather was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Stefanik.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. with a celebration of Heather's life to immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Support Community, 944 Marcon Blvd. #110, Allentown, PA 18109. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020