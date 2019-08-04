|
Hector D. Costa, Sr., 86 of Allentown, passed away August 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown. He was the husband of Aida E. (Rivera) Costa and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Born in Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Francesa (Ero) Costa. Hector loved puzzles and crosswords. He was an avid football fan and was learning to play the piano.
Survivors: Wife; Children, Elizabeth Lee (George), Millicent Friedman (Joel), Esther Cruz (Eddie), Hector D, Costa, Jr. (Leslie), and Ida Howard (Ken); Sister, Zaida Ramos; 9 Grandchildren; 8 Great-Grandchildren; 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Hector was predeceased by his daughter, Shirley Ann Costa.
Services: Memorial 7 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A calling hour will be held from 6 to 7 PM Friday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019