Boyko Funeral Home
855 Lehigh St.
Allentown, PA 18103
(484) 221-8143
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Hector George Bonano


1955 - 2019
Hector G. Bonano, 64, of Allentown, was called home by God on Tuesday July 9th, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 3rd, 1955 to Lydia Figueroa and the late Jose Bonano. He was a devout Christian, devoted father, and a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his mother, Lydia Figueroa of Allentown, his Daughter, Rachel Bonano of Bethlehem, sisters, Ruth and Eva Bonano of Allentown, brothers, Jose Bonano of Massachusetts and Nelson Figueroa of Allentown. He was predeceased by step-father, Inocencio Figueroa Sr., and brothers, Angelo Fernandez and Inocencio Figueroa Jr.

His Memorial Service will be held on Monday July 15th, 2019 at Boyko Funeral Home 855 Lehigh St., Allentown. Calling hours will be from 12pm to 130pm. The service will take place at the funeral home at 130pm. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019
