Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heinz Wasiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heinz R. Wasiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heinz R. Wasiewicz Obituary
Heinz Robert Wasiewicz, 64, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away quietly December 12, 2019, in his home of natural causes. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Luzia (Brandmeier) Wasiewicz. He grew up in Bethlehem and graduated from Liberty High School in 1972. After graduation he worked in the Lehigh Valley/Lancaster auto market, including ownership of Heinz Motor Co.

Surviving are a sister, Debbie McHale of Stroudsburg; a brother, Michael, of Fogelsville; a grandson, Donovan Jones; nieces, Teresa Fox, Kristen McHale, Jamie Lynn Zuk; nephew, Christopher Wasiewicz; as well as several grandnieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Heinz is predeceased by grandparents, brother, Joseph P. Wasiewicz, and nephew Shawn Wasiewicz. Heinz remained involved with a small circle of close friends throughout the years.

Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 2 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heinz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -