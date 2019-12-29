|
Heinz Robert Wasiewicz, 64, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away quietly December 12, 2019, in his home of natural causes. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Luzia (Brandmeier) Wasiewicz. He grew up in Bethlehem and graduated from Liberty High School in 1972. After graduation he worked in the Lehigh Valley/Lancaster auto market, including ownership of Heinz Motor Co.
Surviving are a sister, Debbie McHale of Stroudsburg; a brother, Michael, of Fogelsville; a grandson, Donovan Jones; nieces, Teresa Fox, Kristen McHale, Jamie Lynn Zuk; nephew, Christopher Wasiewicz; as well as several grandnieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Heinz is predeceased by grandparents, brother, Joseph P. Wasiewicz, and nephew Shawn Wasiewicz. Heinz remained involved with a small circle of close friends throughout the years.
Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 2 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019