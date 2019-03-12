Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Resources
More Obituaries for Helaina Catanzaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helaina Catanzaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helaina Catanzaro Obituary
Helaina M. Catanzaro, 51, of Allentown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in her home. She was born June 7, 1967 in Staten Island, NY to the parents of the late Nicholas J. Lerro and Barbara (DePalma) Lerro, of Nazareth. Helaina was a staff accountant for Consumer Distributing Center, of Edison, NJ and also Sanford Nalad Commercial Realty, of Staten Island, NY. In addition to her mother, she will be missed by daughters, Cristina and Danielle Catanzaro, both of Nazareth. Also by sister, Nicole Costantino and husband Frank, nephews, Francis and Nicholas Costantino, all of Nazareth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Catholic Church, 410 W. Center St. Nazareth, PA 18064. Followed by entombment in Holy Savior Cemetery Mausoleum, of Bethlehem. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 PM and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 AM both times in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations in care of the funeral home may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or to Colon Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
Download Now