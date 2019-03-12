Helaina M. Catanzaro, 51, of Allentown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in her home. She was born June 7, 1967 in Staten Island, NY to the parents of the late Nicholas J. Lerro and Barbara (DePalma) Lerro, of Nazareth. Helaina was a staff accountant for Consumer Distributing Center, of Edison, NJ and also Sanford Nalad Commercial Realty, of Staten Island, NY. In addition to her mother, she will be missed by daughters, Cristina and Danielle Catanzaro, both of Nazareth. Also by sister, Nicole Costantino and husband Frank, nephews, Francis and Nicholas Costantino, all of Nazareth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Catholic Church, 410 W. Center St. Nazareth, PA 18064. Followed by entombment in Holy Savior Cemetery Mausoleum, of Bethlehem. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 PM and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 AM both times in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations in care of the funeral home may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or to Colon Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary