Helen A. Bonser, 87, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Anna (Svetecz) and Charles Oravec, Sr. She was married to Howard Bonser for 51 years until his death on May 7, 2008. Helen dedicated herself to raising her family. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Bonser and wife Vicki, brother, Louis Oravec and wife Evelyn, grandchildren, Amanda and husband Nicholas Seibert,Thomas Jr and his companion Stephanie, Ella, Aiden, and Stephanie, great grandsons, Bennett and Miles, daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Bonser, and a sister-in-law, Marie Oravec. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Bonser, 1 day old baby girl in 1961, sister, Anna Danko, and brothers, Francis, Joseph, Charles, And Stephen Oravec. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made in Helen's name to St.Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

