Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Drive
Orefield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Klock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Klock


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Klock Obituary
Helen A. (Wagner) Klock, 85, of Allentown, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Dee R. Klock. Born in Cementon, August 31, 1933, Helen was the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Burritsch) Wagner and the third youngest of fifteen siblings. She was employed as a seamstress for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mother. Helen was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: Daughter, Sandi A. Klock at home; grandchildren Kaila and Jonathon; great-granddaughter, Rain.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph P.T. Smith will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow the mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Carmelite Monastery, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now