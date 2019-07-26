|
Helen A. (Wagner) Klock, 85, of Allentown, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Dee R. Klock. Born in Cementon, August 31, 1933, Helen was the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Burritsch) Wagner and the third youngest of fifteen siblings. She was employed as a seamstress for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mother. Helen was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: Daughter, Sandi A. Klock at home; grandchildren Kaila and Jonathon; great-granddaughter, Rain.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph P.T. Smith will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow the mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Carmelite Monastery, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019