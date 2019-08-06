Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christian Catholic Church
Hanover Ave. and Jasper Streets
Allentown, PA
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christian Catholic Church
Hanover Ave. and Jasper Streets
Allentown, PA
Helen A. Mrazik Obituary
Helen A. Mrazik, 84, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Devon House, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Mrazik. Helen was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Joseph and Angela (Yautz) Tapler. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School Class of 1952. Before retiring Helen was a dental receptionist for Dr. Edmund Antonoff, and later for Shoenberger Dental. Helen was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians, Allentown. She enjoyed playing cards, the casinos, going out to lunch, shopping, sweets and especially her sticky buns.

Survivors: Daughters, Carol A. wife of Michael P. Dooley of Allentown, Donna M. wife of John A. Wagner of Center Valley; sister, Angela Worman; grandsons, Joseph, Michael, and James.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday in the Our Lady Help of Christian Catholic Church Hanover Ave. and Jasper Streets, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:00 A.M. Wednesday in the church. Interment will be in the Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: , Attention: Donation Processing P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019
